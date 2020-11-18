Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education pauses student re-entry plan

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Tuesday night decided to pause their re-entry plan.

The school system released the following information:

In a regularly scheduled meeting, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education voted to pause the district’s phased re-entry plan for students in grades 2 through 12.

Based on recommendations by Interim Superintendent Tricia McManus, the board voted to bring students not currently in classrooms, back to classrooms in January. Grades 2, 3 and 6 will return January 11. Grades 4, 5,7 and 8 return January 18. The first high school cohort will return January 21.

Students currently in school, Pre-K through 1, EC, ESL Academy and OCS students, will continue with in-person instruction as scheduled.

The board also committed to continue monitoring COVID-19 metrics and revisit the phased re-entry plan, if necessary or state guidance suggests otherwise.