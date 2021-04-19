Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announces plans for summer learning

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Monday announced the plans for summer learning.

Programs will be available for students entering kindergarten through 12th grade and are aligned with state and district goals for students whose learning has been negatively affected by COVID-19, according to a news release from the school system.

The school system will offer the six-week in-person programs to every family if they choose to take advantage of them.

“Each program has been designed to produce positive student outcomes academically, socially, physically, and emotionally,” said Cheryl Wright, manager of WS/FCS Summer & After-School Programs. “We have programs that will help students achieve standards in core academic subjects such as reading, math, and science. There are also enrichment programs that supplement regular academic programs, ignite excitement and passion for learning, and provide social emotional and physical fitness activities.”

A complete list of summer learning opportunities can be found by clicking here.

Parents can choose from 16 programs at locations throughout the district. Most of the learning opportunities will run from mid-June to the end of July.

Registration is open now and must be completed by April 30.