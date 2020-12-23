Winston-Salem firefighters working to put out apartment fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters in Winston-Salem are working to put out an apartment fire.
Firefighters are working at Jackson Avenue and 24th Street as of 3:09 p.m. on Wednesday.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
This is a developing story.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- World’s space achievements a bright spot after stressful 2020 on Earth
- First veteran vaccinated in Salisbury for COVID-19
- Plans for fans to be in stands for Bills playoff game are in the works
- Blood test for cancer recurrence aims to cover more patients
- President Trump vetoes major defense bill despite strong backing in Congress