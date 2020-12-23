Winston-Salem firefighters working to put out apartment fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters in Winston-Salem are working to put out an apartment fire.

Firefighters are working at Jackson Avenue and 24th Street as of 3:09 p.m. on Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter