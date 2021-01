WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is currently working to put out an apartment fire.

Firefighters are on scene at the 3600 block of High Meadows Drive.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

WSFD on scene of apartment fire at 3600 block of High Meadows Drive. #wsfire .138 pic.twitter.com/WIT9EV1dP4 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) January 23, 2021