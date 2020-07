WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crews with the Winston-Salem Fire Department are responding after one person died in a crash on Friday.

Fire officials posted a video of the scene to Twitter at 3:04 p.m.

The crash happened at Germanton Road between Whittier Road and Oak Summit Road.

The road is currently shut down.

The identify of the person who died in the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

Motor vehicle accident involving a fatality Germanton rd between Whittier and Oak Summit. Road is shut down. #wsfire.143 pic.twitter.com/pcGnyZ59ZR — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) July 24, 2020