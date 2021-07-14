2 adults displaced after cooking fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem Fire Department is combating a house fire on Prospect Drive.

This is a developing situation, but the WSFD shared video of a smoldering house on their Twitter, stating they were on the scene of a house fire on the 3500 block of Prospect Drive.

Additional tweets from WSFD explain that this fire was caused by cooking, but there were working smoke detectors in the home.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults who have been displaced. One of them had minor injuries to their hand, but they were able to get out of the house on their own.