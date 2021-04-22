Winston-Salem father fights off wild fox after it attacks his twin boys

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People have been seeing wildlife roaming the streets in broad daylight, with some getting close to families.

On Monday, a father and his children were leaving the house on their way to school when a wild fox attacked them.

Abdullah Abdulhafedh said the fox was in their backyard behind two trash cans and attacked one of his boys, biting him in the knee.

After fighting the fox off of one of his kids with gardening sheers and a small stick, it turned to his other son biting him in the leg.

Abdulhafedh said after the fox ran under the car, he started to attack again but instead, it ran into the woods away from the family.

The father took both boys to the emergency room at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where they got rabies shots.

Both boys are OK and will be getting their third rabies shot very soon.

Wildlife expert John Deal said the reason people are seeing so many wild animals in their neighborhood is because of mating season and they are looking for food.

Deal says to call a licensed wildlife expert for advice and help.