Winston-Salem fashion brand leads driving protest against racial injustice

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — No Punching Bag is a fashion brand out of Winston-Salem that held a driving demonstration Sunday evening, to fight against racial injustice.

“We’re going to boost people up and give them courage. Just put faith in community,” said Angel Fant of the organization.

Cars were decked out and lined up for almost a mile long. Many people decorated their cars with signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “End racism.” It was a protest anyone could jump in and join in their cars.

“People want to be a part of this, and some of them just cannot do the heat. They could not do the marching,” said Angel. “I’ve been really wanting to protest the entire time, but living with these two and the pandemic as it is, it’s too much of a risk. This was a great opportunity,” said Mitchell Tague, a protester who came out with his parents.

No Punching Bag is no stranger to the fight for social justice.

“This is what we do,” Fant said.

Their goal was to find a way for anyone to able to have their voice heard, but it also allows them to easily share their message around the city.

“Black lives do matter, and a lot of people need to hear more. And we need to go to the people who are not saying anything or people who need the encouragement who don’t believe in change,” said Danielle Fant.

Protesters, like Tommy Priest, hope their message of change goes beyond their demonstration.

“If that takes removing people from office, then that’s what needs to be done in the voting booth,” Priest said.

He said now is the time to address racial inequities seen in several parts of Winston-Salem.

“This is the best opportunity I’ve seen for us to come together and actually work on the individual problem.”

No Punching Bag will be holding these driving protests every month.