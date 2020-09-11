Winston-Salem family thanking group of good Samaritans for saving son’s life

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family in Winston-Salem is thanking a group of good Samaritans for saving their son’s life.

Jackson Boswell’s family was vacationing in Oak Island on Labor Day weekend when he suffered an epileptic seizure and nearly drowned.

“This is the seizure that we’re not going to make it out of,” said Catherine Wadford, Boswell’s mom.

It was a 10-year-old swimmer who first noticed Boswell face down and floating in the ocean.

“I was saying, ‘Are you OK? Do you need help?’ We all started saying and that’s when his family noticed,” Brooklyn Hill said.

Bystanders pulled the teen’s limp body from the water and dropped him at Holly Quinn’s feet.

“He was lifeless. He was a different kind of blue than I’ve ever seen a patient in my entire 20 years of nursing,” Quinn said.

Quinn is a nurse anesthetist at Moses Cone in Greensboro. She and her mom, a retired nurse, jumped into action on the beach starting compressions and clearing Boswell’s airway.

“It was scary and stuff like that, because you just see all of this water fizzing out of his body,” said Cade Boswell, Boswell’s younger brother.

“I thought, man I hope this works, because I don’t want to be the reason this kid dies, and then as I was doing compressions I could hear praying around me, which is amazing, and that was coming from family and bystanders,” Quinn said.

The prayers worked.

All Boswell remembers is getting hit by a wave and then waking up in the hospital.

“After I got up out of the bed, the first time I ever walked, I was like, ‘Thank you for saving my life,'” Boswell said.

One of his first stops when he was released was Oak Island Water Rescue: one of the many first responders and strangers that all came together to make a miracle.

“The only thing we shared in common that day when the sun came up is that we love the beach, but by the end of the day everyone loved Jackson and everyone wanted Jackson to be OK,” Wadford said.

If you would like to help Boswell’s family with medical expenses you can donate here.