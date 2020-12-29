Winston-Salem family mourning loss of 15-year-old, community members work to end gun violence

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The family of 15-year-old Olajowan Tillman is still feeling the lasting pain more than a year after he was shot and killed in Winston Salem.

They join numerous families in the Triad in mourning the loss of someone taken by gun violence.

On Monday, city leaders addressing the gun violence in a collective zoom meeting pushed for action.

It’s part of Ujima, meaning a day to focus on collective work and responsibility. It’s the third day of a Kwanza initiative put on by the Triad Cultural Arts Incorporation.

“Everybody is hurt. Everybody loved Olajuwon. Everybody loved him. He was so social. And that smile, you couldn’t help but love him,” Jamesina Campbell, Tillman’s grandmother said.

December 16th, 2019, Campbell took her grandson for their annual Christmas shopping spree. She dropped him back off at home and gave him a tight hug. It was a hug that would live in her memory forever.

“Two hours later, I got a call that my baby is never coming back. His mother was just screaming, and I was like no, no, no. I feel like I took him home to die,” Campbell explained.

The teen was shot and killed near his home on Wright and South Main Street in Winston-Salem. The person, or persons, who did it drove away, leaving the 15-year-old dead.

“When I saw my baby laying against the curb like a dead dog, I will never get that out of my mind,” Campbell said.

As she works to forget that horrific day, she’s hoping the pain behind her story will cause teens to think before they pull the trigger.

She was asked to be a part off Monday’s virtual conference on collective work and responsibility as part of the third day of Kwanza.

City leaders ranged from WSPD Assistant Police Chief William Penn to school and community leaders working to find solutions to gun violence and gang activity.

“We didn’t get into these issues alone, so we’re going to have to solve them together,” Penn said.

Some said it’s about creating jobs for teens, so they won’t turn to the streets to look for money.

“They don’t want a basketball. They don’t want a football. They want to be able to look like the kids downtown,” said Bishop Todd Fulton of Mt. Moriah Outreach Center.

Some parents said they need better jobs that make livable wages because the black wealth gap is a real issue. Parents aren’t home to ensure kids are staying out of trouble. Instead, they’re out working some at two jobs just trying to make ends meet.

There was an exchange of ideas, but everyone agreed on one common theme: it takes each community member to do their part to end the ongoing violence.

For Campbell and her family, it’s about taking it one day at a time.

“We didn’t know he was only going to be here for 15 years, but the Lord knew because it’s the Lord’s will that’s been done. We just have to accept it and move on because there’s nothing else to do,” she said.