Winston-Salem deadly standoff: How do first responders make sure they’re ready for anything?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It takes teamwork from every department, such as dispatch to EMS, law enforcement to fire rescue, to keep the community safe.

EMS and the fire departments must go through extreme trainings to be ready for any situation, including those like the deadly standoff that took place in Winston-Salem on Wednesday.

Firefighters train as a department three days a week and with their individual companies every shift for unforeseen circumstances and must remain in the best shape.

“We respond on a great number of different medical calls, pregnancies if they’re having problems, obviously CPRs, cardiacs, if someone is having a heart attack, if they’re having a CVA like a stroke,” said Winston-Salem Battalion Chief Ramsey.

EMS personnel must go through 150 to 200 hours of training in six months.

According to EMS1, a paramedic is trained and certified to perform advanced life support which, includes administering IV fluids, injections, medications and performing advanced respiratory procedures, anyone training to become a paramedic must finish 1,200 to 1,800 hours for certification.

Firefighters are constantly training, learning and practicing. Training makes sure that firefighters keep up with medical, fire, special operations and other trainings.