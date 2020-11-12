Winston-Salem crews conduct water rescue at apartment building

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem crews are conducting a water rescue at an apartment building at the 2400 block of Old Greensboro Road.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Latest Weather News

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter