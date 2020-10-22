Winston-Salem COVID survivor prepares for final surgery post diagnosis

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Five months since his diagnosis of COVID-19, Salvador Bravo will have a final surgery on Friday to repair skin damage he sustained while in a coma due to COVID-19.

“The sorest part is my side,” Bravo explained of a series of sores developed while on a ventilator for more than a month.

The father of three was diagnosis with COVID-19 on June 1 after suffering an increase in fatigue and an increase in lung congestion.

After being in the hospital for around a week, he was put on a ventilator before he slipped into a coma.

During that time, his body had to be placed in a single position as to allow his lung to expand as best they could.

While in this position, he began to develop severe sores on the right side of his ribs.

As Salvador woke and recovered from his stint with COVID-19, he began a predicted lengthy and painful process of physical recovery.

“The biggest thing that hurt me when I came out of my coma was when they told me I had been in it for a month and a half. So for every day I was there, it is a week of recovery…That’s how much your body stops producing your vitamins your energy, everything,” he said.

Salvador has slowly been able to regain strength, but the sores on his side have prevented him from participating fully in recovery exercises.

He believes that once the sores are heeled, then he can start to do more intense stretching and cardio exercises.