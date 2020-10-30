Winston-Salem couple performs eerie musical take on Edgar Allen Poe classic ‘The Raven’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A local couple are sharing an eerie musical take on Edgar Allen Poe’s classic poem “The Raven.”

As Duo Licht, a married couple, Andy Licht, on violin, and Lilian-Terri Dahlenburg, on viola, performed over narration by Eric Licht.

The couple recorded the music in their apartment this week as a way to celebrate the spooky season.

Duo Licht is a registered small music business where one of the focuses is to write original music to poetry.

“We have a passion for integrating music and literacy, and we decided to create something for Halloween as it’s the perfect backdrop for us to have fun with spooky sounds.” the duo said.

