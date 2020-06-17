Winston-Salem council member tests positive for COVID-19

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem council member has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by the City of Winston-Salem on Wednesday.

The full statement is provided below:

“City Council Member Annette Scippio has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating in her home. Scippio learned last week that she was exposed to the virus. In response, the council proactively chose to hold its June 15 meeting online instead of at the Benton Convention Center as planned. Scippio’s test results came back Monday. In the interest of transparency she waived her right to privacy and asked that the city confirm that she contracted the virus. All city staff and council members who had close contact with Scippio were tested for the virus. Any positive results are being sent to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health for contact tracing.”