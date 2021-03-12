Winston-Salem Confederate monument remains in storage 2 years after relocation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two years ago today, a Confederate monument which was originally erected at the intersection of Fourth and Liberty streets in Winston-Salem in 1905, spent its first night in a secure warehouse. At the time, Mayor Allen Joines told FOX8 he expected it would be there for about two months before being relocated once more.

“Certainly, there was a considerable amount of planning and effort that went into the actual evolution itself,” Winston-Salem Assistant City Manager Damon Dequenne said. “We wanted to be certain that we avoided any type of situation like they experienced in Charlottesville.”

Twenty-four months later, the monument has yet to see the light of day once again.

“What I remember is that I came downtown to go to work because I work right downtown and it was just gone,” said Bryan Blue, an eight-year Winston-Salem resident.

On March 12, 2019, during our 6:00 newscast, we posed the question, saying “when they look back on March 12, 2019, these people will have their own opinions. What cost the people of the city more, the move, or the price tag on it?”

A city official told FOX8 the contract for removal and storage of the monument was a “not to exceed” $50,000. However, the city has continued to pay $295 a month for the monument to remain in storage.

“It keeps drama down,” Blue said. “I’m going to keep paying for it as long as the city’s OK with it. We all got to live together.”

It’s not hard to imagine what would have happened to the monument had the city not made the decision to relocate it. It had already been vandalized several times, and the move came a year before widespread protests and riots across the country, resulting in monuments being torn down in several cities.

“I think we feel that by doing it when we did, we were ahead of the game in a sense,” Dequenne said.

That said, it seems as though a main argument for the monument not to be moved has come true to an extent.

“You can’t erase history,” said Michael Riggles, who opposed the monument’s relocation as he watched it being taken apart two years ago. “You can’t erase history.”

Two years, wiping away – not the memory of what the monument represents – but for some, the memory of the monument itself.

“I’ve lived downtown 10 years,” said Hal Brown, who has lived in Winston-Salem for 55 years. When asked what he remembered being at the spot where the monument stood for more than a century, he responded, “I don’t remember.”

While Blue and Brown both agreed with the city’s decision to relocate the monument, there were people who refused to speak on-camera with FOX8 who remain against it.

“It was pro and con,” Brown said.

The state division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy has appealed the North Carolina Court of Appeals’ dismissal of its attempt to return the statue to Liberty and Fourth streets. That appeal is scheduled to be heard in the state Supreme Court.

“The city feels like it took action at the right time,” Dequenne said. “Regardless of what has transpired since.”

At the time of the relocation, the city intended to transfer the monument to Salem Cemetery. Dequenne says conversations about the monument’s future location will resume following the UDC’s latest appeal.

For a full breakdown of the events leading up to the relocation, click here.