WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — During the holiday season, a lot of people open their hearts to help others.

Local businesses give back, too. Mrs. Pumpkin’s Pies in Winston-Salem has made a huge donation to the Salvation Army, and families in the Triad get to enjoy a great meal that’s made in North Carolina.

You can find Mrs. Pumpkin’s Pies at 3645 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.

To learn more about their fundraising efforts on their website.