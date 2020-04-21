Winston-Salem community leaders form ‘Mask the City’ initiative to help combat COVID-19; masks to be ‘widely dispersed’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem community leaders, including those from Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health, announced Tuesday a new initiative called ‘Mask the City’ to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

The purpose of Mask the City is to provide everyone in Winston-Salem access to a mask and urge them to wear it as well as to continue social distancing for 40 days from April 22 through May 31. The masks will be widely dispersed throughout the community under the program.

William M. Satterwhite, III, JD, MD, Chief Wellness Officer at Wake Forest Baptist Health, and his team designed the mask in conjunction with Renfro Corporation. Renfro is manufacturing the masks, which are called the Nightingale™ WS Protective Mask.

As a thank you for the masks being developed in Winston-Salem, Renfro is offering them at a special price only available to the Mask the City initiative. Renfro has the ability to make approximately 1 million masks a week at peak capacity and has earmarked the first 300,000 masks for Winston-Salem.

The first shipment of approximately 30,000 masks was delivered to Winston-Salem on Monday and distribution is underway.

“I’m challenging every person in Winston-Salem to continue practicing social distancing and to wear a mask every time they go outside to help dramatically reduce the spread of COVID-19,” joined Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said.

“The next 40 days are a critical time, and we must be diligent,” Joines said. “I am confident that the citizens of Winston-Salem will rise to the occasion under Mask the City. This is our time to shine for all of America to see as we adapt to a ‘new normal’ until a vaccine is developed.”

“Our community has done a fantastic job of staying at home and flattening the curve,” said Jeff Lindsay, executive vice president and chief operations officer for Novant Health. “While masking won’t replace hand hygiene, social distancing and staying home, it’s another tool that we can use to keep each other safe. Mask the City will support our fight against the community spread of COVID-19 and help us get back to the people and places we love.”

Several of Winston-Salem’s businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the City of Winston-Salem have committed to purchasing large numbers of the masks to provide to their employees, and, in some cases, to their employees’ families and others.

Mayor Joines estimates 60,000 or more masks will be made available at no cost to low-income individuals and other at-risk residents through a variety of community and faith-based organizations. A number of businesses, foundations, other organizations and private donors paid for the 60,000 masks.

To make sure there are enough masks for all local residents, the organizers of Mask the City ask that each person accept only one mask, even if offered masks by multiple organizations.

In addition, the masks will be available on Friday for individual purchase at Lowes Foods on Robinhood Road, Reynolda Road and Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem and at Lowes Foods in Lewisville, Bermuda Run and Kernersville.

The Winston-Salem Foundation has set up the Mask the City – Winston-Salem Fund that will be used to provide grants to qualified organizations (those otherwise meeting the Foundation’s guidelines and requirements) to purchase and distribute masks to residents of Winston-Salem and employees working at facilities in Winston-Salem. The primary focus will be on organizations assisting and reaching those with current incomes below the federal poverty guidelines, and a secondary focus will be healthcare workers.

Those who would like to contribute to the Mask the City – Winston-Salem Fund should go to wsfoundation.org/maskthecity on the Winston-Salem Foundation website to pay using a credit card. People may also send a check, made payable to The Winston-Salem Foundation with Mask the City – Winston-Salem Fund noted in the memo line. Checks should be mailed to The Winston-Salem Foundation, 751 West 4th Street, Suite 200, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Those who would like to request a grant from the fund should send an email to Lou.Doherty@teallcapital.com. The email should contain details about the organization, the requested number of masks, and who will be the intended recipients of masks.

Additional information about the Mask the City initiative can be found at maskthecity.com and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @maskthecity. Nightingale WS Protective Mask product information is available at nightingalesafe.com.