Winston-Salem City Council approves Juneteenth holiday beginning in 2021

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Winston-Salem City Council unanimously approved on Monday Juneteenth as a paid holiday for City employees beginning in 2021.

Juneteenth is the oldest known commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

On June 19, 1865, General Gordon Granger announced that slaves in Texas were free by order of the President of the United States.

The announcement came two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation – which had become official January 1, 1863.