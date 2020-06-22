Winston-Salem business owners challenge others to have educational conversations for Juneteenth

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Discussions regarding race, historical contexts and social inequity have come to the forefront of the minds of people across the country.

While these conversations can be tough to begin, those who have begun to have them said they have made their community stronger.

“That’s where I want to learn from my African American friends, I want them to teach me; I want them to know that I don’t just want to block myself off to it,” explained Emily Davis.

Her and her husband, Keith, own Fleet Feet and New Balance in Winston-Salem.

They asked questions from their friends after hearing the term “Juneteenth” for the first time.

“Am I the most clueless one out there? Am I the only one who really didn’t know what Juneteenth was and everyone else has?” Emily said.

A week before the day, New Balance corporate sent a message to store owners that they will be closed on Friday, June 19, to commemorate the day.

Keith described being confused and frustrated with the decision at first. He said, “immediately [thought] we were just closed for two months. How can we close again? I don’t even know what Juneteenth is.”

The couple looked up the day’s significance online, and asked their friends on Facebook more about the historical impact it resembles.

“My black friends were like, ‘Yeah, this is an important date in African American history. It means a lot, we’ve been celebrating it for years and years’. . . Their feedback was, ‘Thank you for asking this. Thank you for being honest that you didn’t know.’”

For Keith, he began having conversations with African American cyclists in the community, who explained the significance it bared on their lives.

“They talked about silence, and I would have never thought of myself as silent. I never thought of myself as silent. I never thought of myself as intentionally silent or maliciously silent. That doesn’t mean I wasn’t silent. Let’s move the defensiveness aside, and let’s think open-minded from a perspective that we’ve never been in.”

To stand in support of their friends on this day, the couple closed their New Balance store, and their personally owned shop Fleet Feet. They placed a sign on the door which read, Juneteenth is a major date in American history.

“It’s not another Valentines’ Day. It’s not another St. Patricks Day. This is a meaningful piece in history that we need to pay attention too,” said Emily.

Not only did the couple do that, they helped host a prayer walked in east Winston-Salem. They and 75 or so others walked around the blocks surrounding Calvary Holy Church, marching a total of .619 miles to honor the day.

They prayed over the community, which included social justice.

Fleet Feet also passed about 200 or so pairs of shoes to those in need.

Emily said she hopes more business will begin to ask questions, they don’t know the answer too. “The silence of local businesses, and politicians will not be forgotten.”