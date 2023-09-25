(NEXSTAR) — Have you beat the odds to win the record-setting $785 million Powerball jackpot? There’s only one way to find out.

The winning numbers drawn on Monday, September 25 were: 10, 12, 22, 36, 50, and red Powerball 4. The Power Play is 2X.

Powerball officials estimated the jackpot to be $785 million ahead of the drawing, putting it as the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s history. By the time the drawing was held, the jackpot had climbed to $793.6 million.

Despite its growth, the jackpot still comes in behind a $2.04 billion jackpot hit last November in California; a $1.586 billion jackpot split by three tickets (California, Florida, Tennessee) in 2016; and a $1.08 billion jackpot won by a California ticket in July.

A potential winner in Monday’s drawing would also land one of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. After the jackpot rolled again over the weekend, it edged out a $768.4 million Powerball won in Wisconsin four years ago:

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.602 billion (Mega Millions): Aug. 15, 2023; Florida $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California $1.050 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $785 million (Est. Powerball): Sept. 25, 2023 $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin $758.7 million (Powerball): Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts

It could also become the largest Powerball jackpot won in nearly any state. In all but three — California, Florida, and Tennessee — the largest jackpot ever won is below $768 million.

If there is no winner in Monday’s drawing, the jackpot would need to surpass $1 billion to climb any higher in the record books.

Jackpot winners have two options to receive their prize: an annuitized payout of gradually increasing payments over 29 years or as a lump sum, which was estimated at $367 million before the drawing.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. You have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.

Meanwhile, the $1.08 billion jackpot hit this summer remains unclaimed as does the record-setting $1.602 billion Mega Millions jackpot hit in Florida last month.