(NEXSTAR) – The 95th Academy Awards are underway. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past “the slap” of last year’s ceremony.

Here are the night’s winners.

Best Animated Feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Documentary Feature: “Navalny”

Best Live Action-Short: “An Irish Goodbye”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Developing