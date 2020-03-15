Wilson County reports first case of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILSON, N.C. – The first case of COVID-19 has returned presumptive positive in Wilson County, according to a Wilson County government news release.

The person who tested positive for COVID-19 is a woman who returned from out of state travel.

The CDC will confirm. She became symptomatic and had a negative flu test. She was tested for COVID-19 on Friday, March 13, 2020, and confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test result was received at the Wilson County Health Department on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from the North Carolina State Lab.

The woman is hospitalized outside of Wilson County.

Wilson County Health Department’s Communicable Disease staff is working at this time to conduct contact tracing to make sure everyone who came into close contact with the woman is quarantined. Close contact is anyone who was within six feet of the individual for 10 minutes or more.

“There is nothing to indicate this was a community acquired transmission,” stated Teresa Ellen, Wilson County Health Director. “All indications are that this was travel-related. We are following all protocols for contact tracing.”

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, at this time there are no approved treatments and no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. There are known methods to reduce and slow the spread of infection.

People can practice everyday prevention measures like frequent hand washing, staying home when sick and covering coughs and sneezes.

Community-based interventions can also help slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes measures collectively known as “social distancing.” Social distancing measures aim to reduce the frequency of contact and increase physical distance between persons, thereby reducing the risks of person-to-person transmission.

These measures are most effective when implemented early in an epidemic. North Carolina is at a critical inflection point where the state have the opportunity to slow the spread of this epidemic by taking proactive steps now.

“It’s important for citizens to understand that the risk in Wilson County remains low,” Ellen said. “Good handwashing, social distancing and staying home if you are sick are the best ways to reduce illness.”

The Wilson County COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Team is following the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) recommended mitigation measures.

