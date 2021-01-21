Wilmington teen missing for nearly 2 months found in Rowan County; Wanted woman caught during search

Missing teen Landon Neal Harrelson (left) has been found. Victoria Anne Dickquist was arrested on outstanding warrants (right).

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager was found in Rowan County after nearly two months missing from Wilmington, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Landon Neal Harrelson, 15, had been missing from Wilmington since Nov. 23.

“During this time the parents remained hopeful of their son’s safe return after the Community United Effort Center for Missing Persons announced a $5,000 reward for information that would lead to Harrelson coming home,” the sheriff’s office said.

After 10 days, no one had come forward with information.

On Wednesday, Rowan County deputies investigated a lead in the missing person case with the help of China Grove Police.

Investigators went to an address on Bradshaw Road in Mt. Ulla.

After searching the home, they found four people, including Harrelson.

They also found Victoria Anne Dickquist, 29, of Salisbury, a fugitive who had outstanding warrants on a charge of selling/delivering a schedule II controlled substances out of Rowan County.

She was also charged with possession with intent to manufacture a schedule II controlled substance, as well as attempt and conspiracy.

Dickquist was taken to the Rowan County Magistrate’s office where she received a $5,000 bond and was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.

The teenager was taken to the Stone Wall Youth Developmental Center in Concord, where he would wait to be taken back to New Hanover County by Wilmington police.