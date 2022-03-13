William Hurt, Oscar-winning actor and 5-time Marvel star, dead at 71

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Actors Maria Bello, William Hurt and Kristen Stewart attend the "The Yellow Handkerchief" Los Angeles premiere at Pacific Design Center on February 18, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Actor William Hurt attends The World Premiere of Marvel's "Captain America: Civil War" at Dolby Theatre on April 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)
  • BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 07: Actor William Hurt attends the Amazon 2016 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)
  • NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: William Hurt attends the "Winter's Tale" world premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on February 11, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
  • BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 29: Actor William Hurt speaks during the 'Moby Dick' panel during the Encore portion of the 2011 Summer TCA Tour held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 29, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

(WGHP) — William Hurt, an Oscar-winning actor famous for his roles in “Kiss of the Spider Woman” as well as “Avengers: Infinity War” and other Marvel Cinematic Universe films, has died at the age of 71.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” his son said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.

The actor won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1985 for his role as Luis Alberto Molina in “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” according to IMDB.

He was later nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his roles in “Children of a Lesser God” and “Broadcast News.”

Marvel fans will recognize him from his recurring role as Thaddeus Ross, which he played first in “The Incredible Hulk” and later in “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Widow.;”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter