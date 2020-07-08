William Harper’s name removed from Elon University residence hall over ties to racism

ELON, N.C.– Across the country, we’ve seen monuments tied to the Civil War and America’s history of slavery and inequality being removed. Now, the movement has made its way to Elon University with the removal of former University President William Harper’s name from the residence halls in the Colonnades neighborhood.

Harper is accused of having white supremacist ideologies as well as some sort of involvement in the trial of a black man who was taken out of police custody and lynched by a mob. Harper was the university president from 1911-1931.

Wednesday, the university revealed five steps to a more inclusive environment, starting with the swift action of the removal of Harper’s name from the building.

“I think the name should be changed because you’re elevating someone who’s blatantly racist in Elon’s history when you could be giving that recognition to someone who positively contributed to the culture at Elon.” senior Katie Canty said.

More than 5,000 students signed a petition to remove Harper’s name from the residence hall.

“I signed it because I whole-heartedly believe that the name should be taken down. It seems like a really simple step that the university could take to show they care about the well-being of all of their students,” Canty said.

Those voices were answered this week. Wednesday, Elon University President Connie Book announced they are aware that Harper “played a role in the incident that led to the mob murder of an accused black man,” as well as his support for racist ideas and white supremacy.

People who live near the university, like Army veteran Howard Terry, said this is a positive step towards racial equity.

“Take down all those names because if you want to start putting up names of heroes, and people who have endured, and people who have stamina, and people who have done the impossible, then you would have another fight of putting up people who are minorities, Native Americans, Blacks, and Latinos,” Terry said.

Harper’s name has already been removed from the building and the decision reflects a trend we’ve seen across the country in recent weeks. Confederate monuments and flags being removed or torn down. While some argue the removal of statues diminishes their contributions to history, others point out it’s merely a painful reminder.

“That doesn’t mean that they need to be put on buildings and held up on pedestals. You can still learn about them without having to see their names plastered everywhere every day,” Canty said.

In a further attempt to make the university more inclusive for all, it is also creating a position for a vice president of inclusion excellence as well as requiring all students to take diversity and inclusion classes.

The university is redesigning its bias response system, as well as tying merit pay increases to commitment to diversity and equity.

Earlier this month, the university president named the center for leadership after Janice Ratliff, the first Black person to have a building named after them in Elon history.

Ratliff was a staff member for more than 30 years.