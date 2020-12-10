Will we see snow on Christmas? How about before? Here are Chief Meteorologist Van Denton’s odds for snow

FOX MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist has released his odds for snow out to Christmas Day.
If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, don’t get your hopes up.
Denton is only giving a 6 percent chance for snow on Christmas Day.
Between now and Christmas, Denton thinks the most likely day the Triad will see some snowflakes is on Wednesday, Dec. 16, with a 21 percent chance.
Several other days between now and Christmas Day have chances ranging from 2 to 5 percent.
