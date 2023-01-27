Green comet will pass by Earth for 1st time in 50,000 years (credit: Hisayoshi Sato via NASA/JPL-Caltech)

(WGHP) — Stargazers have the chance to possibly see an astronomically rare event next week.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will pass by the Earth. The comet, first discovered in March 2022 by researchers in California, has a green glow and a full orbit of around 50,000 years.

That means it last visited Earth in the era of the Neanderthals.

FOX8’s Emily Byrd says the best time to view the comet will be Thursday, Feb. 2 just before sunrise.

The bad news is a cold front is expected to come through Wednesday night which could make it impossible to see the comet.

Hold on, though. Even if that’s the best time for viewing, you may still have a chance to see it Friday morning if the sky clears out.