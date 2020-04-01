Wilkes County woman dies from coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. -- Wilkes County has reported its first COVID-19 death, Wilkes County Health Director Rachel Willard told FOX8.

The woman was in her 60s with underlying health conditions. She died in the hospital in North Wilkesboro. They have two other cases there now, Willard said.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina has passed 1,546 as of Wednesday morning -- as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments. Eleven people have died.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Monday, there are 163,539 coronavirus cases in the United States and 2,860 deaths.