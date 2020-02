Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — There is a growing appreciation for real craftsmanship. People who create things for this generation that are made to last for another few generations too.

One man is now sharing what he does with others.

Lyle Wheeler has found a way to preserve craftsmanship that's more than a century old, with one of a kind pieces that are Made in North Carolina.

Find out more by going to Lyle Wheeler's website.