Wild horse saved from choking scare in NC

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — A wild horse is lucky to be alive after a recent choking scare in North Carolina.

According to a social media post from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund on Monday morning, one resident called authorities regarding a horse, Junior, who appeared to be in distress.

The call came in just in time, according to the organization who was able to diagnose Junior’s condition and treat him as soon as he came in.

The incident happened Wednesday, June 30, after witnesses saw Junior was “running around frantically, rolling, and in a lot of discomfort.” Officials from the wild horse fund noted that Junior showed behaviors similar to a horse who died from choking the year before.

Fortunately, authorities recognized the signs and were able to get Junior help.

The horse is expected to make a full recovery. In addition to the choke, he also cut his eyes when he was rolling in the sand.

The wild horse fund is using the incident to remind people to continue distancing themselves from the wild horses.

“We can’t say for sure if Junior was choking on something he was fed, or on something he got out of the garbage, but either way, the message is the same. Please, please, please be responsible and thoughtful if you are staying in the horses’ habitat.”