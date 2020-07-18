Wild horse dies after choking on apple along NC coast

COROLLA, N.C. (WBTV) – A wild colt named Danny died when he choked on an apple along the North Carolina coast last week.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says “humans who had no regard for the safety of the horses” and “no regard for the laws put in place to protect the horses” fed Danny an apple.

The colt likely choked on the apple for days and further damage was caused when Danny tried to loosen the obstruction, according to the organization.

“Friday evening we lost Danny, a yearling colt, in a horrific, devastating, completely preventable way,” Corolla Wild Horses said. “When we say that apples and carrots KILL wild horses, we are not kidding. We are not being overly dramatic. We are not using scare tactics. Apples and carrots KILL wild horses.”

Someone noticed Danny was in distress and called the authorities.

Corolla Wild Horse Fund says they contacted a vet after learning about Danny’s condition and administered a sedative to help the colt pass the apple.

The apple had lodged in the horse’s throat for too long which caused an infection and likely a rupture to his esophagus, the organization said.

Officials believe Danny suffered head trauma from thrashing around while trying to loosen the obstruction. He may have suffered lung bleeding as well.

“Danny was just a baby. Even in the few short hours he was in our care, he had started to look to us for comfort and support,” the horse fund group posted on Facebook. “All of this could have been prevented. Danny didn’t deserve to die this way. The herd doesn’t deserve to lose a young horse like this.”

The group is asking for visitors to not feed, touch interact with the horses.

For more information on how to protect the wild horses, in NC click here.