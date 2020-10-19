Wife of sailor killed by forklift thanks the community for support

MOYOCK, N.C. (WAVY) — Holding back tears and surrounded by her two children, Brandi Foti remembered her husband, Chief Petty Officer Adam Foti, on Monday.

“He was a great man, a great dad, a great brother, a great friend, a great son-in-law, he was just a great guy and he was taken too soon from us,” said Foti’s wife, Brandi.

Foti was assigned to the USS Jason Dunham. He was at Naval Station Norfolk Friday on Pier 14 when he was struck by a forklift. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died. The community has been rallying around his wife and two children, trying to do whatever they can to support them.

“I just wanted to let you guys know that I appreciate all of the support and outpouring from everyone,” she said.

10 On your side spoke with a family friend Nick Deweese. Deweese and Foti served in the U.S. Navy together and lived in the same community in Moyock, North Carolina.

“Us living in a golf community in Moyock, Adam and his family frequent the golf course. And with it being a small town, there’s a bar and grill you can go have dinner and stuff in the community and they frequented there,” said Deweese.

Deweese says this Friday they’re having a golf tournament for the family. They have also started a meal train, GoFundMe donations page, and are working on a silent auction.

“I’m so thankful, and there’s just no words but I appreciate it,” said Brandi Foti.

If you would like to help donate to the family, visit the GoFundMe page.

You can also join the meal train for the family.

If you would like to donate to a silent auction, you can donate items at Moody’s SeaBag 2 on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk. Donations will be picked up Thursday.

To learn more about the golf tournament visit the event Facebook page.

