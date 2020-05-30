Wife of former officer facing murder, manslaughter charges in death of George Floyd speaks out

MINNEAPOLIS — Following Derek Chauvin’s arrest on Friday in connection to the death of George Floyd, the former police officer’s wife Kelly Chauvin spoke out through her attorney’s office.

In the statement, Kelly says she is “devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy.”

The statement was posted on the Sekula Law Offices Facebook page and goes on to say that she has filed for divorce and is asking for privacy from the public.

“While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time,” the statement said.

Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a Friday news conference.

The charges are listed in a criminal complaint submitted to the district court in Minnesota.

Freeman said the office is still reviewing evidence and more charges may be filed later.

Freeman says his office has evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. They have never charged a case this quickly, less than four days.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington first announced Friday that state investigators arrested Chauvin.