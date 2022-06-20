MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was extradited back to North Carolina after hitting her husband with a car and leaving the state.

On May 14, 2022, just after 10 a.m., deputies responded to Turner Road in Mebane after a man who had been hit by a car. Highway Patrol began the initial investigation. Deputies learn that the victim had been struck by his wife, Bethany Brook Stapleton, 28.

Stapleton had hit her husband while he was talking on Turner Road. He was taken to the hospital. Deputies then learned that Stapleton had left Alamance County had traveled to Georgia. She was taken into custody in Georgia and served with outstanding warrants.

She was booked into the Alamance County Detention Center on June 9, charged with one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.