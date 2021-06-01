‘Wicked’ flies to Tanger Center in Greensboro; tickets on sale June 25

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has announced that tickets for its inaugural Broadway show, “Wicked,” will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m.

“We are so proud that ‘Wicked’ will be the very first Broadway blockbuster to kick off our Broadway series at Tanger Center,” said Managing Director Matt Brown.

Tickets will be available through the Tanger Center’s website and ticketmaster.com and start at $33 dollars.

Up-to-date information about the Tanger Center’s health and safety protocols can be found on their website.