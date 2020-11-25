Whole Man Ministries gives away turkey, fixings in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Workers with Whole Man Ministries gave away turkey and fixings to people in Winston-Salem.

The drive-thru event was held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

It was open to the public and workers followed CDC guidelines to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Toys and school supplies were given out to kids, household goods were given out to adults and turkey and fixings for a family of four were also given out.

Thanksgiving boxes to feed 200 families were handed out.