Whole Foods to ask shoppers to wear face masks in stores, will give masks for free

Whole Foods plans to join other stores in asking customers to wear masks while shopping — and if you don’t have your own, the store will offer them for free, according to an Amazon blog post.

The change is expected “within the next week” and will affect Whole Foods stores nationwide.

The company says they have provided more than 100 million masks to the global Amazon operations network and Whole Foods Market stores. The masks have been available to Amazon associates, delivery service partners, Amazon Flex participants, seasonal employees and team members at Whole Foods locations.

Amazon expects to hav enough masks to cover the company’s entire operations and store network.

The cost of these steps is expected to exceed $800 million for the first quarter of the year. That includes buying masks, hand sanitizer, thermal cameras, thermometers, sanitizing wipes, gloves, adding handwashing stations, adding disinfectant spraying in buildings, getting COVID-19 testing supplies, adding janitorial staff and more.

Amazon expects to spent another $4 billion on coronavirus-related expenses in the second quarter.

“We will keep evaluating how to best support our teams and communities, and will continue rolling out measures to protect the health and safety of every person helping customers get what they need during this difficult time,” the company said. “Taking care of our employees as they step up for their communities will remain Amazon’s number-one priority.”