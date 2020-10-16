‘Who Killed Grandma Nancy?’ — the podcast episode 3: ‘The Secret Surveillance Video’

After the brutal killing of Nancy Harvey at her business Atlanta Car Company in 2012, it seemed investigators didn’t have many clues to go on. But three years later, a bombshell came in the form of surveillance video. The footage was shot outside Atlanta Car Company 52 days before Harvey was found murdered and showed three masked gunmen lurking outside of the business. Investigators say they are confident the people captured on the video know what happened to Harvey more than one month later, but all these years later, they still can’t find them.
Subscribe to “Who Killed Grandma Nancy?”:
iTunes
RSS Feed
Google Play: TBD
Spotify
iHeart Radio
TuneIn: TBD
Stitcher
Radio Public
Pocket Casts
Other FOX8 original podcasts
Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-Year Mystery
Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder