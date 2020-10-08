‘Who Killed Grandma Nancy?’ — the podcast episode 2: ‘A Family Crisis’

MARTINSVILLE, Va. -- As NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway for three days of playoff racing action, the track will host limited fans for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, Nov. 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 31, and NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Playoff race on Friday, Oct. 30, according to a news release.

“Martinsville Speedway is home to some of the most competitive and dramatic racing in NASCAR, so we look forward to welcoming fans back to be a part of the experience,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “The roar of the engines combined with the return of fans’ cheers will make the intense battle to set the field for the NASCAR Championship that much greater. After successfully hosting a June NASCAR Cup Series race, Martinsville will be ready to welcome fans back for a safe race experience in the Commonwealth.”