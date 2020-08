CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — Who fired the first shot? All these years later, that’s still the big unanswered question surrounding the Carroll County Courthouse shootout of 1912.

It left five people dead and seven injured.

Multiple witnesses gave contradicting testimony of where the first shot came from.

But as Chad Tucker tells us in episode two of “57 Shots in 90 Seconds,” some believe that question has now been answered.

