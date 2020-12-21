Whitsett man killed in crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Whitsett man was killed in a crash in Burlington on Sunday.

At approximately 5:48 p.m., Burlington Police, Burlington Fire, and Alamance County EMS were called to the 700 block of US 70 (North Church Street) in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located a 1996 Honda Civic that had struck the rear of a delivery van. The driver of the Honda, Brandon Jeffrey Schronce, 23, of Whitsett, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Through the investigation, officers determined that three vehicles were involved in the crash. While traveling East on US 70, the driver of a third vehicle attempted to change lanes, which caused a collision with Schronce, causing his vehicle to spin, resulting in the final collision with the delivery van.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor, but the investigation is still ongoing. US 70 was closed from Richmond Avenue to Fulton Street for approximately five hours.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. They ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.