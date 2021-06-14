White Oak Amphitheatre announces Trevor Noah’s ‘Back to Abnormal’ World Tour for September in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — White Oak Amphitheatre has just announced dates for Trevor Noah’s new ‘Back To Abnormal World Tour’.

The Daily Show comedian will be coming to Greensboro on September 24. He also has a date in Wilmington the following evening, September 25.

From the press release:

Trevor Noah is the most successful comedian in Africa and is the host of the Emmy® Award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. (…) In 2020, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” received six Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for A Variety Series.

Trevor is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” which has received the Thurber Prize for American Humor and two NAACP Image Awards. The Audible edition of “Born a Crime,” performed by Trevor, remains one of the top-selling, highest-rated, and most-commented-on Audible performances of all time. To date, “Born a Crime” has sold over 1 million copies across all formats.



In April 2018, Noah launched The Trevor Noah Foundation, a youth development initiative that empowers youth with the foundation for a better life: access to high-quality education. Noah’s vision is a world where an education enables youth to dream, see and build the impossible.

Tickets will be going on sale on June 18 at 10 a.m. They can be found at Livenation.com