White House will still host Fourth of July event this year despite pandemic

WASHINTON — Fourth of July festivities will be held at the White House this year despite concerns over the ongoing pandemic, according to a White House news release.

On Friday, the White House announced the “Salute to America” planned celebration will still take place on the South Lawn and the Ellipse on July 4.

The event will feature music, remarks from the president, a military flyover and “spectacular fireworks” to go off over the National Mall.

The full release is provided below:

“President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with the Department of Interior, will host the 2020 Salute to America on the South Lawn of the White House and Ellipse on Saturday, July 4. In addition to music, military demonstrations, and flyovers to honor our Nation’s service members and veterans, the President will deliver remarks that celebrate our independence and salute our amazing heritage. The evening will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display over the National Mall.”