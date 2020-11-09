The White House is instructing federal agencies to fire political appointees of President Donald Trump who are looking for job opportunities after Trump’s election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.
A senior administration official says presidential personnel director John McEntee, the president’s former personal aide, told White House liaisons at departments that they should terminate any political appointees seeking new work while Trump has refused to accept the electoral results.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.
Trump’s term ends at noon on Jan. 20. Several thousand political appointees across the government will see their jobs end by that date.
Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on Saturday.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Here’s where the Trump campaign lawsuits stand after the race was called for Biden
- Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida
- How do electors decide who to vote for? Key dates before Inauguration Day
- Red Lobster is offering Cheddar Bay Biscuit gift boxes for the holidays
- White House wants job-seeking Trump appointees fired