White House prepares for 2nd wave of coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths reached nearly 120,000 this weekend in the US.

In total, there are more than 2.2 million confirmed cases of the virus.

The numbers continue to trend upward as the president faces criticism for comments he made about testing at a rally on Saturday night.

This is not the trend health experts hoped to see.

As the cases climb, more young people are testing positive.

New infections have also ticked up in nearly two dozen states.

In Arizona, where the next presidential rally will be held, infections nearly doubled in the last two weeks.

“I would consider whether it’s appropriate to have this event in Phoenix while we are increasing the amount of COVID in our community,” said Kate Gallego, the mayor of Phoenix.

Officials are doing what they can to slow the spread.

An undercover investigation, called “Operation Safe Open,” led to the suspension of permits for 12 bars in Texas that violated the state’s reopening protocols.

And as numbers swell, President Trump is facing a new wave of criticism.

The president said he told officials to slow down testing to curb the number of reported cases.

Peter Navarro, the White House Trade Adviser, said the president’s remarks were “tongue and cheek.”

“This is incredibly frustrating for the millions of Americans who have gotten sick and have not been able to get tests,” said Dr. Ashish Jha with the Harvard Global Health Institute

Along with testing and tracking, officials across the country are weighing or implementing mask mandates.

The White House says they’re stocking up for the possibility of a second wave.

“I’m not saying it’s going to happen. But of course you prepare,” Navarro said.