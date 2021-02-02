White House COVID-19 team to hold briefing

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The White House COVID-19 response team will brief the nation on the latest virus response efforts by President Joe Biden’s administration Tuesday.

COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients is set to hold a press briefing Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. EST to give operational updates on the federal government’s response. NewsNation will livestream in the player above.

The briefing comes one day after White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt announced that the government awarded a $231-million contract to Ellume to scale up production of its rapid antigen test. The Australian manufacturer’s at-home test was granted an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in December.

Ellume’s test kit allows users to swab themselves at home and check their status in about 20 minutes. It also includes a smartphone app that provides instructions explaining how to take a nasal swab and place it into the small analyzer that processes the sample. The app connects to the analyzer via Bluetooth to display the test results on the user’s phone.

It’s one of only three tests that consumers can use themselves, and the only one available without a doctor’s prescription.

Ellume said Monday it would use the contract to construct a U.S. manufacturing plant and deliver 8.5 million tests for federal use. It did not specify a timeframe for delivery.

The Ellume contract comes as variants first reported in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil are appearing in the United States.

The U.S. has more than 26.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 443,000 deaths from the virus according to Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 50 million vaccine doses have been distributed across the United States with more than 32.2 million doses administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control.