‘Where’s my money?’: Videos show woman use crowbar to steal money she thought she was owed at Spectrum

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A woman faces charges after she allegedly went into a Spectrum and stole money from the register with a crowbar, according to an incident report.

At about 12:31 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to an armed robbery at the Spectrum location at 2565 block of Enterprise Road in Orange City, Florida.

Staff told officers that a woman walked into the store with a crowbar which she used to pry open registers. She grabbed money and walked out.

Five witnesses saw the robbery.

Witnesses said the woman came into the store earlier in the morning with a man and asked for a refund for a payment she was not credited. An employee told the woman that the money in her account was used to pay charges that were past due on her account. The woman was then told of a phone number that she could call.

The woman then left and came in again and spoke with another staff member about the refund.

The third time she came in holding the crowbar and allegedly yelled, “Where’s my money? I’m getting my money” and “I’m going to get my money one way or another.”

When she saw no money was in the register, she walked over to a second register and pried it open. She grabbed all of the bills in the first section, which added up to $510, and left.

Witnesses say they saw her get into a vehicle and drive away.

The suspect vehicle was identified as a blue Honda van with Florida tags GBQL48 located at a home on West Atmore Circle.

At the home, officers found Dahianna Serraty, 34, of Deltona. She was charged with criminal mischief for the damage to the registers and armed robbery.

Latest headlines from FOX8