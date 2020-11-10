Where to find freebies, discounts and deals for our veterans, members of the military

Restaurants and businesses across Piedmont Triad will offer discounts, free meals and special deals to veterans and members of the military in honor of Veterans Day on Monday.

If you know of a deal or freebie not listed, please submit it using the form at the bottom of this article.

Restaurants

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small boneless wings and fries for active and retired service members. At participating locations only. Dine-in only.

Cracker Barrel: Free Pumpkin Pie Latte, either iced or hot, or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake at all Cracker Barrel locations.

Denny’s: Active, non-active and retired military personnel can enjoy a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday at participating locations.

Dunkin’: One free doughnut for veteran and active military.

East Coast Wings: Veterans and active duty service members can get a free meal from select options, including a soda fountain drink or tea.

IHOP: Veterans can grab a free stack of Red, White and Blue pancakes at participating locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Dine-in only.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts: All veterans can get a free doughnut of their choice and a free small brewed coffee, hot or iced, at participating shops.

Longhorn Steakhouse: Get a free appetizer or dessert Sunday, as well as 10% off your whole table’s check.

Outback Steakhouse: Military veterans, service members and first responders can get 20% off their entire check with a valid state or federal ID.

Red Robin: All veterans and active-duty military can get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries.

Starbucks: Veterans and active-duty service members along with military spouses can get a free tall brewed coffee on Sunday.

Texas Roadhouse: Every member of our military will receive a free lunch between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at any Texas Roadhouse location nationwide on Sunday.

Zaxby’s: Anyone with proof of military service can get a free Boneless Wings Meal all day on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available systemwide at participating locations while supplies last.

Retailers/services

Dollar General: This store is offering an 11% discount on qualifying purchases to all veterans, active duty military, members of the National Guard & Reserve and their immediate family members both in-store and online with discount code MILITARY11.

Food Lion: 10% discount on Monday for active and retired military personnel.

Great Clips: Veterans and current military members can either get a free haircut or get a free-haircut card to use at a later date.

Lowe’s: Veterans and active military get 10% off purchases Veterans Day and every day

Publix: Veterans, active military personnel, and their families are invited to save 10% on groceries.

RingMaster Jewelers: This Winston Salem jeweler is offering 35% off any purchase Monday for active or former military.

Sheetz: Sheetz is celebrating Veterans Day by offering veterans and active duty military personnel a free meal, including a 6-inch turkey sub and regular size fountain drink, and a free car wash.

Sports Clips: Veterans can get a free haircut.

Target: 10% off on one purchase for all military personnel, veterans and their families.

Know about a deal or freebie not included on this list? Submit it to us using the form below!