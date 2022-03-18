GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two years into a global pandemic. War in Ukraine. A wide political divide. Masks and inflation. Yet, we remain fairly happy.

That’s the assessment of the World Happiness Report, a complex compilation of data analysis that for the past decade has sought to explain how developments in the world and in our lives have affected our collective mood.

And if you live in the United States, you are slightly happier than you were in the last report but not that happy compared to the rest of the world: No. 16 on the list, to be exact.

The happiest places: Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and the Netherlands were the top five on the index. Five of the top eight were Nordic countries, which would suggest cold temperatures and long darkness aren’t that big in determining our joy.

Down at No. 16, the U.S. is up three spots from the report two years ago. We were just ahead of the United Kingdom and just behind Canada. Overall, North America didn’t distinguish itself. Mexico came in at No. 46.

There were index scores attached that showed Finland’s top at 7.821. The U.S. was at 6.977. Mexico was at 6.128. Those are complex averages, but you can see the relative ranks.

Who did this?

Our trends in happiness. (Worldhappiness.report)

The World Happiness Report is compiled by representatives from two Canadian universities: the University of British Columbia and the University of Alberta. But it is fueled by data from the Gallop World Poll, which included real-time contacts, and a litany of other sources.

This is the reports 10th year, and it focuses on trends that occurred from 2019 to 2021, which, of course, with largely be during the pandemic. The data from Gallup goes back to 2005-06. The full report varies comparatives along those timelines.

One section is devoted entirely to the affects and trends from COVID-19, and it seeks to measure “the extent to which people trust their governments and have trust in the benevolence of others, supports their happiness before, during, and likely after the pandemic.

“Countries where people trusted their governments and each other experienced lower COVID-19 death tolls and set the stage for maintaining or rebuilding a sense of common purpose to deliver happier, healthier and more sustainable lives.”

Researchers said some of this provides an optimistic outlook based on key factors during the pandemic.

Some of key questions:

“Are you satisfied or dissatisfied with your freedom to choose what you do with your life?”

“Is corruption widespread throughout the government in this country or not?”

“Have you donated money to a charity in the past month?”

What are your previous-day affect measures for laughter, enjoyment, and doing or learning something interesting?

What are your measures for worry, sadness, and anger?

The findings

Here are how the positives of life evaluations vary by region. MENA is Middle East and North Africa. CIS is the Commonwealth of Independent States. SSA is Sub-Shaharan Africa. LAC is Latina American Countries. (Worldhappiness.report)

Researchers reported that overall levels of life evaluations – which include factors such as financial security, generosity and positive outlooks, in general terms – have been fairly stable during our two years of COVID-19. This is largely about our positive and negative emotions.

During the past decade, life evaluations rose by more than a full point on the 0-to-10 scale in 15 countries and fell by that amount or more in eight countries.

Finland was No. 1 for the fifth consecutive year, and the Nordic countries were joined by Switzerland, the Netherland and Luxembourg. France ranked 20th, its highest ever. And the 15th for Canada, which dropped from fifth in the previous report to its worst rank ever.

Life evaluations is a broad measurement that includes six distinct categories, and that index has been declining since 2011, although it is slightly up in the past 15 years. This includes growth in GDP per capita and health life expectancy. Declines were in perceptions of corruption and freedom and in generosity, until 2020, when it rose because of the pandemic.

Not surprising is that stress levels have increased in all 10 global regions measured by the report. Anger has remained low except for large increases in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Among the six key factors, the U.S. ranked high for per capita GDP, slightly below the norm for freedom to make life choices and much lower for generosity and perceptions of corruption (which would seem a positive).

How COVID-19 affected our benevolence. (Worldhappiness.report)

COVID-19 effects

Our disrupted lives caused by the waves of infections and deaths from the novel coronavirus obviously have affected our happiness. As we have been kept at home and behind masks and watched our loved ones suffer and even pass away, our smiles haven’t been seen, even if they were there.

The report tells us that COVID-19 not only affected our employment and health, but it exposed differences between males and females and income levels.

But this research tells us that on a global level not all the effects from the pandemic were bad. Some positives emerged. During the pandemic, “positive emotions as a whole remained more than twice as frequent as negative ones.”

Worry and sadness – but researchers said not anger – pushed the “negative affect” to about 8% above its pre-pandemic level in 2020 and was just 3% over its baseline in 2021.

But in a 5-year window, our positive feelings were about twice as frequent as negative, even more so among the younger age groups. During the five most recent years, positive emotions remained more than twice as frequent as negative ones and greater for the young than the old.

But trust and giving have become more important. The more we trust our institutions, the lower our death rates from COVID-19, which was truer in 2021 than in 2020, the report showed.

Donations, volunteering and helping strangers all increased in 2021 by as much as 25% above pre-pandemic levels. That mostly was in our push to help strangers more often. Researchers called this a “pandemic of benevolence” that they hope will outlive the virus.